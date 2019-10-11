On the Embankment near Blackfriars is a normal looking phone box with a most delightful stained glass addition.

It appeared sometime earlier this year, and no one really seems to know who put it there or why — other than to cause moments of technicolour delights to people who notice.

One lady stopped as I was taking photos and commented that she assumed I was a random tourist and then spotted the additional delight to be found. She cycles past every day and hadn’t noticed it before.

In the design of a medieval knight — possibly relating to the Knights Templar who used to have their London headquarters nearby — it’s also not a cheap plastic insert but a fully formed piece of heavy stained glass.

Proper lead strips and heavy decorated glass.

It’s utterly stunning, and in a way the mystery of its origin only adds to the delight of stumbling upon it.

I’ve checked all my usual sources, and also contacted BT for a comment. They have no idea where it came from either, other than to say it’s not been commissioned — or approved — by BT. That last bit might suggest that they will come along and remove it at some point.

It’s a mystery as to how it came to be here. But what a wonderful mystery.

