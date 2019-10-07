Tickets to see inside a remarkable home that had been richly decorated in the gothic revival style, and little changed ever since have been released.

David Parr House is an ordinary Victorian terraced house, but inside, the owner David Parr spent decades decorating, and when his granddaughter moved in, apart from modest changes for daily life, the house is as it was a century ago.

It’s not just a chance to step back into a home of the past, but to surround yourself with two generations of a household that lived in the most remarkable time-capsule. The decoration, the light, the smells, the clutter of a very ordinary house turned into something magical.

Thanks to its small size and the need to keep it protected for the future, tours are limited in number, and they’ve just released details for next year.

If you plan one trip out of London in 2020, make it a trip to Cambridge, and visit David Parr house. It’s astonishing.

To book tickets — and they are selling out very fast already — go here.

A review from my visit earlier this year is here.

