It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display’s still include the traditional bonfire as well.
Normally, it’s possible to get a whole weekend of firework displays in across London, but this year, because the 5th November is a Tuesday, most venues are putting on their bonfire night displays on the Saturday evening, although a small handful are being nice and running displays on the Friday or Sunday.
London’s 2019 Fireworks Night Displays
|Area
|Date
|Gates Open
|Main Fireworks
|Cost
(price in advance)
|Notes
|Alexandra Palace
|1st Nov
|6pm
|9pm
|£13 (£9.50)
|Street food. laser show and bonfire.
|Alexandra Palace
|2nd Nov
|4pm
|8pm
|£13 (£9.50)
|Street food. laser show and bonfire.
|Arnos Grove
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£6
|Low noise display at 5:30pm (entry at 4pm)
|Barnes
|9th Nov
|5:30pm
|tba
|£10
|Barnet
|2nd Nov
|Noon
|7:45pm
|£10 (£5)
|Battersea
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£10 (£7)
|Tickets in advance only.
|Beckenham
|2nd Nov
|5pm
|7:45pm
|£10
|Low noise display at 6pm
|Bexley
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£10 (£7)
|Funfair in Danson Park
|Blackheath
|2nd Nov
|Noon
|8pm
|Free
|Funfair
|Bounds Green
|2nd Nov
|4pm/6pm
|8pm
|£7 (£6)
|Low noise display at 5:30pm
|Brockham
|2nd Nov
|6:15pm
|8:15pm
|Free
|Huge event with parade and bonfire.
|Bromley
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|£10
|Tickets from the Club House
|Carshalton
|2nd Nov
|5pm
|7pm
|£10 (£6)
|Caterham
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|7:15pm
|£10 (£5)
|Torchlit procession at 6:30pm
|Central London
|1st Nov
|tba
|tba
|Free
|Adults must be accompanied by children
|Chigwell
|8th Nov
|6pm
|tba
|tba
|Chingford
|27th Oct
|4pm
|7pm
|£10 (£8.50)
|Chislehurst
|2nd Nov
|5:30pm
|7pm
|£10 (£9)
|Funfair, Hog-roast and stalls
|Crystal Palace
|2nd Nov
|5pm
|8:30pm
|£10
|Funfair and bonfire.
|Dulwich
|2nd Nov
|5pm
|7pm
|£10
|Bonfire at 6pm
|Ealing
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|7:45pm
|£7.25
|Eden Park
|2nd Nov
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|£6.50
|Discount family tickets in advance.
|Epping
|8th Nov
|tba
|7pm
|tba
|Epping/Ongar
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|8:15pm
|£5
|Low noise display at 7pm
|Epsom
|2nd Nov
|5:30pm
|7:45pm
|£8.50 (£6)
|Bonfire lit after the fireworks
|Hackney
|2nd Nov
|5pm
|7:30pm
|£8.75
|Hammersmith
|2nd Nov
|4pm
|8pm
|£8.50 (£6)
|Low noise display at 6:30pm
|Harrow
|2nd Nov
|Noon
|7:45pm
|£10 (£5)
|Also being promoted as Diwali fireworks
|Hillingdon
|2nd Nov
|noon
|7:45pm
|£10 (£5)
|Kempton Park
|2nd Nov
|5pm
|7pm
|£10 (£7)
|Funfair
|Kingston
|8th Nov
|6:30pm
|8pm
|£5 (£4)
|Children’s funfair rides
|Lambeth / Brockwell Park
|cancelled
|Morden Park
|2nd Nov
|5:15pm
|8:15pm
|£10 (£7.49)
|Low noise display at 6:30pm
|Orpington
|3rd Nov
|5pm
|6pm
|£10
|Richmond
|3rd Nov
|4:30pm
|7pm
|tba
|Tickets in advance only
|Romford
|9th Nov
|3pm
|6:30pm
|£10 (£8)
|Funfair
|Ruislip
|9th Nov
|Noon
|7:30pm
|£10
|Funfair
|Southgate
|2nd Nov
|5:30pm
|7:30pm
|£10 (£8)
|Southwark
|5th Nov
|5pm
|7pm(ish)
|£8.50/Free
|Free for local residents, book in advance only
|Teddington
|3rd Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£5
|Organised by local pub
|Teddington
|9th Nov
|4:30pm
|6:30pm
|£8
|Tower Hamlets / Victoria Park
|3rd Nov
|tba
|tba
|Free
|Waltham Abbey
|2nd Nov
|2pm
|7pm
|£10.50
|Activities all afternoon
|Waltham Abbey
|3rd Nov
|2pm
|7pm
|£10.50
|Activities all afternoon
|Wanstead / Redbridge
|3rd Nov
|6pm
|7pm (?)
|£7
|Newham Royal Docks (formerly Wanstead Flats)
|2nd Nov
|5:30pm
|tba
|Free
|Warlingham
|2nd Nov
|4pm
|8pm
|£5
|Low noise display at 6:30pm
|Watford
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|7:30pm
|Free
|Bonfire lit at 7pm
|Welling
|2nd Nov
|6pm
|8pm
|£10 (£7)
|Funfair in Danson Park
|Wembley
|10th Nov
|5pm
|7pm
|Free
|Lantern parade before the fireworks
|West Wickham
|2nd Nov
|5:30pm
|6:30pm
|£6.50
|Wimbledon Park
|2nd Nov
|5:15pm
|8:15pm
|£8.56
|Tickets in advance only. Low noise display at 6:30pm
Victoria Park Fireworks start at 7pm
Source – http://www.towerhamletsarts.org.uk/?cid=70305
No idea why there isn’t a proper dedicated page on the TH website this year.
Thanks – unfortunately, I haven’t been able to confirm if that’s when the gates open or the fireworks start. Still working on that one.