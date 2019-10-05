Posted on by ianvisits Posted in London Ticket Alert 2 Comments ↓

It’s time to start plotting how we shall remember the downfall of a papist plot, and watch the skies over London explode with fireworks. And in a few locations, the display’s still include the traditional bonfire as well.

Normally, it’s possible to get a whole weekend of firework displays in across London, but this year, because the 5th November is a Tuesday, most venues are putting on their bonfire night displays on the Saturday evening, although a small handful are being nice and running displays on the Friday or Sunday.

London’s 2019 Fireworks Night Displays

AreaDateGates OpenMain FireworksCost
(price in advance)		Notes
Alexandra Palace1st Nov6pm9pm£13 (£9.50)Street food. laser show and bonfire.
Alexandra Palace2nd Nov4pm8pm£13 (£9.50)Street food. laser show and bonfire.
Arnos Grove2nd Nov6pm8pm£6Low noise display at 5:30pm (entry at 4pm)
Barnes9th Nov5:30pmtba£10 
Barnet2nd NovNoon7:45pm£10 (£5) 
Battersea2nd Nov6pm8pm£10 (£7)Tickets in advance only.
Beckenham2nd Nov5pm7:45pm£10Low noise display at 6pm
Bexley2nd Nov6pm8pm£10 (£7)Funfair in Danson Park
Blackheath2nd NovNoon8pmFreeFunfair
Bounds Green2nd Nov4pm/6pm8pm£7 (£6)Low noise display at 5:30pm
Brockham2nd Nov6:15pm8:15pmFreeHuge event with parade and bonfire.
Bromley2nd Nov6pm7:30pm£10Tickets from the Club House
Carshalton2nd Nov5pm7pm£10 (£6) 
Caterham2nd Nov6pm7:15pm£10 (£5)Torchlit procession at 6:30pm
Central London1st NovtbatbaFreeAdults must be accompanied by children
Chigwell8th Nov6pmtbatba 
Chingford27th Oct4pm7pm£10 (£8.50) 
Chislehurst2nd Nov5:30pm7pm£10 (£9)Funfair, Hog-roast and stalls
Crystal Palace2nd Nov5pm8:30pm£10Funfair and bonfire.
Dulwich2nd Nov5pm7pm£10Bonfire at 6pm
Ealing2nd Nov6pm7:45pm£7.25 
Eden Park2nd Nov5:30pm6:30pm£6.50Discount family tickets in advance.
Epping8th Novtba7pmtba 
Epping/Ongar2nd Nov6pm8:15pm£5Low noise display at 7pm
Epsom2nd Nov5:30pm7:45pm£8.50 (£6)Bonfire lit after the fireworks
Hackney2nd Nov5pm7:30pm£8.75 
Hammersmith2nd Nov4pm8pm£8.50 (£6)Low noise display at 6:30pm
Harrow2nd NovNoon7:45pm£10 (£5)Also being promoted as Diwali fireworks
Hillingdon2nd Novnoon7:45pm£10 (£5) 
Kempton Park2nd Nov5pm7pm£10 (£7)Funfair
Kingston8th Nov6:30pm8pm£5 (£4)Children’s funfair rides
Lambeth / Brockwell Parkcancelled
Morden Park2nd Nov5:15pm8:15pm£10 (£7.49)Low noise  display at 6:30pm
Orpington3rd Nov5pm6pm£10 
Richmond3rd Nov4:30pm7pmtbaTickets in advance only
Romford9th Nov3pm6:30pm£10 (£8)Funfair
Ruislip9th NovNoon7:30pm£10Funfair
Southgate2nd Nov5:30pm7:30pm£10 (£8) 
Southwark5th Nov5pm7pm(ish)£8.50/FreeFree for local residents, book in advance only
Teddington3rd Nov6pm8pm£5Organised by local pub
Teddington9th Nov4:30pm6:30pm£8 
Tower Hamlets / Victoria Park3rd NovtbatbaFree 
Waltham Abbey2nd Nov2pm7pm£10.50Activities all afternoon
Waltham Abbey3rd Nov2pm7pm£10.50Activities all afternoon
Wanstead / Redbridge3rd Nov6pm7pm (?)£7 
Newham Royal Docks (formerly Wanstead Flats)2nd Nov5:30pmtbaFree 
Warlingham2nd Nov4pm8pm£5Low noise display at 6:30pm
Watford2nd Nov6pm7:30pmFreeBonfire lit at 7pm
Welling2nd Nov6pm8pm£10 (£7)Funfair in Danson Park
Wembley10th Nov5pm7pmFreeLantern parade before the fireworks
West Wickham2nd Nov5:30pm6:30pm£6.50 
Wimbledon Park2nd Nov5:15pm8:15pm£8.56Tickets in advance only. Low noise display at 6:30pm

2 comments on “London’s bonfire night firework displays 2019
  1. Matt says:
    5th October 2019 at 8:34 am

    Victoria Park Fireworks start at 7pm
    Source – http://www.towerhamletsarts.org.uk/?cid=70305

    No idea why there isn’t a proper dedicated page on the TH website this year.

    Reply
    • ianvisits says:
      5th October 2019 at 8:54 am

      Thanks – unfortunately, I haven’t been able to confirm if that’s when the gates open or the fireworks start. Still working on that one.

