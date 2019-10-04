A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Transport department promises overhaul of bonus culture after Crossrail furore Building

Fifth Crossrail worker dies in their sleep in just six months Metro

Mainline / Overground

The Office of Rail and Road has announced plans to charge train operators £26m annually for use of the HS1 track in order to help maintain the rail assets. Rail Tech

Chris Packham creates ‘woodland’ outside HS2 headquarters to protest forest destruction iNews

Chiltern Railways change train departure times because of wet leaves Bucks Herald

The London Overground is traditionally closed on Boxing Day, but this year, some of it will be running a service. ianVisits

Eurostar plans high-speed rail service to more European cities Lonely Planet

The legal action over Stagecoach’s shock disqualification for three UK rail franchises will be heard in the High Court in the new year, Insider

Network Rail has announced that a number of mainline stations are to be fitted with free Wi-Fi services from early next year. ianVisits

Thameslink disruption: London trains halted by ‘multiple incidents’ BBC News

A second entrance for Hackney Central station to deal with overcrowding is being explored ianVisits

TfL told Overground services in Hackney ‘must improve’ after delays, cancellations and trains skipping stations Hackney Gazette

Miscellaneous

Kings Cross Tube Station evacuated after football fans let off flares ITV

Let’s use the Blackfriars Stumps as an archive for fourth plinth commissions Londonist

Crossrail staff help with Leighton Buzzard heritage railway Leighton Buzzard Online

And finally: Kirkby Design has given a 1967 London Underground carriage a candy-coloured overhaul by upholstering it in the brand’s Underground Vol. II fabric collection. Dezeen

