Network Rail has announced that a number of mainline stations are to be fitted with free Wi-Fi services from early next year. Planning for the roll-out of the Wi-Fi service is already underway, with Network Rail awarding a contract to Telent to deliver the scheme, which will cover 20 stations in total.

Euston and London Bridge stations already provide free Wi-Fi to passengers following an earlier pilot scheme. Wi-Fi will be phased in to the remaining stations across the country from Spring 2020 and will take around one year to fully deploy.

London Victoria is expected to be the first of the new stations to go live.

The full list of stations to be fitted with the free Wi-Fi service are:

London stations

Cannon Street

Charing Cross

Clapham Junction

Euston

King’s Cross

London Bridge

Liverpool Street

Paddington

St Pancras International – lower level (Retail at St Pancras is managed by HS1)

Victoria

Waterloo

National stations

Birmingham New Street

Bristol Temple Meads

Edinburgh Waverley

Glasgow Central

Guildford

Leeds

Liverpool Lime Street

Manchester Piccadilly

Reading

Also on ianVisits