The London Overground is traditionally closed on Boxing Day, but this year, some of it will be running a service.

Services on the Overground will operate from Highbury & Islington to West Croydon and Clapham Junction to Hackney Wick,

Clapham Junction services wont run all the way on Boxing Day due to Network Rail engineering work between Stratford and Hackney Wick – although they haven’t told the TfL website that yet.

As Boxing Day is a Bank Holiday off peak fares will operate all day.

A rough mock-up of what the Overground map will look like on Boxing Day

Although they intend to open the line on Boxing Day in the future as well, due to the need for Network Rail to undertake maintenance work, much of which is done during quieter periods such as the festive period, London Overground services on Boxing Day may vary slightly each year.

As usual, with the exception of the cycle hire service and Victoria Coach Station, no TfL services – trains, buses or dangleways will be running on Christmas Day.

