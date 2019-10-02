A submission into the HS2 review has found that over 50 stations that are not part of the HS2 network will be able to offer more train services once HS2 is built.
Analysis by Sub-national transport body, Midlands Connect and sent to the Oakervee HS2 Review found that of the 73 locations that could benefit from HS2’s released capacity, 54 are stations not even served by HS2 trains.
That’s because of the great sucking sound caused by HS2 taking intercity trains off the regional railways and releasing tons more space on the railways for the regional services that carry commuters and families between the smaller cities.
As has been previously reported, although the headlines talk about the High Speed intercity element of HS2, the big impact is actually the average commuter heading into work each day.
By moving long-distance traffic from the current rail infrastructure onto the new high speed line, HS2 will create the extra room needed to improve local and inter-regional services.
That is due to the timetable impact of sharing fast and slow services on the same railway line — as there needs to be fewer slower trains to avoid the fast trains being delayed. Good for intercity services, but a pain for the regional travellers who don’t live in the big cities.
According to the report, HS2’s capacity-releasing effects on the conventional network mean that — for example — Coventry will be able to benefit from new direct connections to and from Derby, Sheffield, York and Newcastle; more frequent services to and from Shrewsbury, Telford, Leamington Spa and along the Coventry-Birmingham commuter corridor; as well as less crowded trains on existing stopping services to and from London.
If the economy is to reballance, then boosting regional travel options would be essential, and that’s what HS2 is really about. Get the intercity services off the existing tracks so that regional railways can be improved.
That is also why the suggested cost cutting plan for HS2 to cancel either the Euston or Old Oak Common stations in London would be so short sighted as it severely hampers either the capacity boosting at Euston to reduce commuter over crowding, or the ability to divert North-to-West travel by avoiding central London.
The report says that the projected benefits of HS2 released capacity have been calculated using the projections outlined in local rail strategies, existing rail models and the Midlands Connect technical programme.
Another ‘fight-back’ to cancelling HS2. Odd that ‘increased capacity’ (freight) is only now being raised to justify this white elephant. ‘Increased capacity’ certainly isn’t going to benefit Northern towns where electrification of local lines and increased train (passenger) capacity isn’t even on the rail industry agenda. The fact that people especially from coastal/rural areas have to travel longer distances to work in economic hubs on clapped out diesel trains with often one or more route changes may be just one reason why productivity is such a problem in the UK. ‘Increased (freight) capacity’ is not worth the cost of the misery caused to communities along the HS2 route , nor justify the destruction of ancient, or any other woodland.
Northern and TPE are in the process of renewing their whole fleets of both DMUs and EMUs while new hybrid trains can run as electric trains under the wire and switch to diesel and soon battery power beyond electrification .
HS2 is integral to NPR ( Northern Powerhouse Rail) as NPR is an extension of HS2 .
I never said “Increased (freight) capacity” — I said “increased capacity”.
Yes, freight will benefit, but by far and away the biggest beneficiaries are humans, crammed onto the trains you complain about who will benefit the most from the huge increase in capacity for human traffic on the railway.
All love reading a comment about cancelling rail investment whilst standing up in a packed commuter train. Cheers.
Simply visit nearby Kings Cross Station where work is underway to reinstate the 3rd tunnel approach in order to provide two extra tracks into/ out of Kings Cross to provide the extra capacity needed given the station has enough platforms for growth but not approach lines.
While at Euston Station it has enough platforms but no space for additional tracks . Therefore even if HS2 didn’t exist a strong case to build another two tracks from Euston Station exists !
Unlike HS1 which had the alternative name of Channel Tunnel Rail Link to describe its purpose HS2 has no alternative name although West Coast Mainline 2 describes its main purpose!
Go to Euston Station and you will see trains who’s first stop is Euxton Junction so transfer these trains to HS2 and their path becomes available for additional trains while the long distance trains cut around an hour from their journey time!