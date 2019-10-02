Having been closed for several years for repairs, the telescopes at Hampstead Observatory will once again be open for people to peer at the stars.

The main instrument at the observatory is a 6″ Cooke refracting telescope which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, which is housed under a purpose-built rotating dome and mounted on a concrete pier.

So it looks like a proper observatory!

They also have a smaller portable telescope which can be brought out when needed.

There’s a chance to talk to the astronomers and use the telescopes, and learn about the night skies over London.

The observatory will be open Friday and Saturday evenings 8pm-10pm from 20th September until mid-April, BUT only if the skies are clear to see the stars.

The open evenings are free, with donations welcome. They also open occasionally for special events – details on their website.

You can find the observatory on the junction with Hampstead Grove and Lower Terrace, not far from Whitestone Pond.

Also on ianVisits