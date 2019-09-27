A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube strike: Drivers to cut speed by half due to ‘noisy’ tracks, causing travel chaos Independent

Treasury rebuffed TfL bid for Piccadilly line funds in spending round CityAM

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

TfL inks deal with Aviva for Eric Parry office at Crossrail site Building

Mainline / Overground

Network Rail awards multi-million pound contract for works at Romford and Ilford stations Romford Recorder

Eurostar is finally able to launch a direct train from Amsterdam to London, 18 months after its first nonstop London-Amsterdam service started. Independent

Rail chiefs are hailing a decade of High Speed 1 trains – saying the service has revolutionised travel for passengers and helped boost the county’s economy. Kent Online

This December will see the long arm of TfL extending out to Reading as it takes over services from GWR between Paddington and Reading. ianVisits

Deaf awareness training to begin for London Overground staff Intelligent Transport

There will be extra trains running from London to the south west as part of a major timetable change from Great Western Railway. Cornwall Live

MPs and council leaders join to condemn Overground service disruption as ‘completely unacceptable’ Hackney Citizen

A new access road from the M4 to Severn Tunnel Junction railway station could be built if plans for a new train service from south Wales to London are approved. South Wales Argus

DLR

The already crowded DLR platforms at Bank tube station are set to get even more overcrowded from next week. ianVisits

Miscellaneous

A former government lawyer who took photos up a woman’s skirt on the London Underground has been sentenced. BBC News

The family of an engineer killed while working on a travelator at Waterloo station have said they hope lessons will be learned following the tragedy. Standard

Why train is the cheapest way to get from London to Edinburgh Independent

And finally: Life-size paper mache people which mingled with rail commuters travelling to the Kent coast are among the nominees for this year’s Turner Prize. AOL

