A second entrance for Hackney Central station to deal with overcrowding is being explored as part of a joint project between the council and Transport for London.

The station’s current entrance is down either an alley or around the back of a car park, and then up a narrow ramp to the ticket office, which is unsurprisingly, not fit for the increasing use the station sees.

By coincidence, the council owns a plot of land on the south side of the railway, which used to be occupied by a car sales site, but is now vacant, and the council suggests would make for a good second entrance to the station.

In fact, it could even make for a good replacement main entrance as the site is more accessible than the current entrance.

Hackney council and TfL have agreed in principle to contribute to the scheme and work together with Network Rail on the project. Initial feasibility work has started and ground investigations are expected to begin in October. Depending on feasibility work and funding arrangements, construction of the second entrance may start next year.

Doubtless the new entrance will be funded by the usual over site development, but it is on the end of a row of residential houses, so a block of flats would not be overly out of place here.

Also on ianVisits