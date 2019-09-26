If going ice skating at 3am sounds like the sort of crazy idea that appeals, then read on.

Somerset House, which has an annual outdoor ice rink, is having a one-off 24-hour skating event in its winter skating rink, which coincidentally happens to mark the opening of their new exhibition about the non-stop 24-hour culture.

The 24-hour skatathon will start at 11pm on Thursday 7th December, and the overnight tickets cost just £5 (compared to £13.95 normally) for a 45 minute session.

Somerset House says that there will also be surprises throughout the night, including one Golden Ticket upgrade each hour.

Tickets to this rather unusual skating “opportunity” will be released next month here.

