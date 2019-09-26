The King’s Observatory, a Palladian-style building commissioned by King George III as an observatory for the transit of Venus is going to open its doors for a rare chance to see inside.

The Observatory is about a 15 minute walk from Richmond town centre, and sits in the middle of a golf course. After hundreds of years of mixed use and owners, it’s now owned by a Hong Kong based businessman with a passion for heritage, Robbie Brothers who has since lavished a lot of time and money on restoring the building.

It is now his private house, but earlier this year he decided to open it up for a short run of tours – which proved to be hugely popular.

So the tours are happening again.

It’s a chance to see inside a private building, but also one that was built for royalty and has been beautifully restored, and still has the original observatory on the roof, which is included in the tour.

The King’s Observatory will be open for a limited period between 21st October and 27th November inclusive – weekdays only.

The charge is £15 per person with a 25% discount for senior citizens, students and children under 16, and each tour will be limited to 10 people, to keep it pleasently manageable.

The tours are led by a guide who explains the history of the building and shows off the restoration and the tours last about an hour, with complete freedom to take photos.

My review from the first ever tours earlier this year is here.

To book a tour for yourself, go here.

