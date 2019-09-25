Tim Burton’s Nightmare before Christmas comes back to the big screen this autumn, between Halloween and Christmas itself.

Based on characters invented by Tim Burton, this stop-motion animated film tells the story of a bored soul ruling Halloween land who discovers Christmas land and brings his own unique style to Christmas.

Done with the best intentions, mayhem occurs.

A musical film, it’s a visual feast as you might expect from the mind of Tim Burton, and was originally felt too dark and scary for children to be released by Disney Films. It’s however a visual delight, with the two faced mayor, the lovelorn girl, the mad scientist and of course the main character, Jack Skellington.

Although set largely in Halloween land, it’s very much a Christmas film, and the Prince Charles Cinema will show it as part of their season, and with two screenings being an audience sing-along.

To book tickets, go here.

