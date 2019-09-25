The Canadian High Commission occupies a newly-renovated grand building overlooking Trafalgar Square, and is not generally open to the public to wander in.

However, they do offer occasional Friday afternoon tours — which are very good.

The next available dates on their website are:

All tours start at 3:30pm.

In addition to seeing the inside of the building with the grand state rooms and a number of province rooms, it has been fitted out with a range of modern Canadian artwork with they show off.

Weather permitting, the tours also then take in the roof top – where they have a private terrace overlooking Trafalgar Square, which is ideal for summer parties, and to look down on the little people far below.

Tours last a bit under an hour, and it was a good trot around the building showing off some of the art, but mostly, dropping insights into how and why rooms are laid out, thanks in part of the history of the site but also in having to allow for politics which more ordinary buildings never have to contend with.

Like all embassy buildings, it is here as much to serve a consular function for visitors as to show off what Canada thinks of itself as a country.

You can book tours here.

Also on ianVisits