There’s a small model railway currently running around in a loop at St Pancras Station.

It’s part of a pop-up shop by the model railway maker, Hornby and while it’s an attempt to flog their wares in the run up to Christmas… there’s a Model Railway At St Pancras Station!

There’s also a couple of glass cases filled with Hornby wares.

Among the railway kits, they have a Paddington branded one, and from Kings Cross, the Harry Potter set — but ironically, nothing from St Pancras, not even their new Eurostar set.

The pop-up shop can be found on the station’s lower concourse until Christmas Eve this year.

Officially it’s open from 7am to 9pm daily, although I think the attendant must have been caught by a rail replacement service on the morning I visited.

