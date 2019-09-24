The first release of tickets for London’s New Year’s Eve fireworks will go on sale at midday on Friday 27 September.

The pyrotechnic and lighting display features more than 12,000 fireworks, 2,000 lighting cues and 30 tonnes of equipment, choreographed to music.

It’s essential to buy a ticket in advance to attend the fireworks, and, for the fifth year running, ticket prices will remain at £10. There is a maximum of four tickets per transaction.

Tickets go on sale here.

Alternatively watch from a bit further away for free, such as Primrose Hill or Hampstead Heath.

A pedant might note that the fireworks actually take place at the stroke of midnight so should technically be the New Years Day fireworks – but I am not a pedant. Damn.

Also on ianVisits