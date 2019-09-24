The C2C train operator, which runs trains between Fenchurch Street station and Essex is offering half-price off-peak tickets for use during October.

If you complete a form this week, you get a voucher code valid for for use on off-peak tickets bought for travel between 1st October to 3rd November.

You can fill in this voucher code form between 23rd-29th Sept, and they will send you a voucher on Mon 30th Sept to book tickets for travel between 1st Oct-3rd Nov.

Very usefully, you can start, break and resume, or end your journey at any intermediate station along the route of travel, so you can visit a number of towns in one day.

Tickets and discount(s) are subject to availability, and are only for use on C2C trains.

Normal Off-Peak Return time of travel restrictions apply: for journeys towards London, tickets are valid on trains scheduled to arrive into London after 10:00 Monday to Friday and any time at weekends.

For journeys going out of London, tickets are valid for travel after 09:30 Monday to Friday and any time at weekends. Some exceptions apply.

