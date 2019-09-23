There will be a special anniversary screening of seventh Doctor’s penultimate story, with Sophie Aldred and script editor Andrew Cartmel.

When the Doctor and Ace arrive at a secret military base during WWII, they discover that a centuries-old Viking curse is bringing terror to its inhabitants. As hideous vampires rise and Russian commandoes begin to close in, they are confronted not only with a mystery from the distant past, but also a terrifying vision of mankind’s future…

The BFI will be showing a version based on the 2003 edits that turned the four-part serial into a single movie-length feature, with new special effects, re-editing of some scenes, and 12 minutes of unbroadcast footage.

Broadcast on Oct-Nov 1989, the screening will take place at the BFI on Saturday 23rd November.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (24th Sept) at 11:30am – booking here.

