Suggestions for things to do outside London in October 2019.

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

Penryn Mock Mayor 1st Oct

The election of a Mock Mayor, or “sham” leader chosen to satirise the powerful and society. Penryn, Cornwall

Old Mans Day 2nd Oct

In memory of the near-accidental burial of a not-dead man, the local school children sweep a local lane and a service is held in the local church funded by his bequest. Braughing,

Herts

Nottingham Goose Fair 2nd-6th Oct

Goose Fair is one of Europe’s largest travelling fairs with a history that dates back more than 700 years. Nottingham,

Nottinghamshire

Vintage Festival of Light 4th-6th Oct

Vintage tractor rally and country fete – described as "Blackpool in Miniature". Ashover,

Derbyshire

Traditional country fair with country sports, arena events and food stalls. Ardingly,

West Sussex

Marlborough Mop Fair 5th & 12th Oct

The mop fair started as a place to find employment but if you changed your mind you could go back the week after to find something else. Afternoon/evening Fun Fair. Marlborough,

Wiltshire

Henley Ploughing Match 6th Oct

Ploughing Match – horses and tractors. Lurcher Show, Farmers Market and local trade stands. Henley-on-Thames,

Oxfordshire

Corby Glen Sheep Fair and Village Festival 6th Oct

The annual Corby Glen Sheep Fair and Village Festival includes Clay Pigeon Shoot, Dog Show, Fun Run, Craft Activities, Open Sports Event, Tug of War competition Corby Glen,

Lincolnshire

Twyford Lost in the Dark Bells 7th Oct

The church bells rang to alert local resident William Davis that he had lost his way and saved him from death, he bequeathed in his will a fund to celebrate the day. The church bells ring and the locals now have a feast every year on 7th October. Twyford,

Winchester

Tavistock Goose Fair 9th Oct

Market traders come from all over the country to sell their wares and provide entertainment. Stalls and side shows are set up in the centre of the Town, and some 270 stalls are provided for traders. Tavistock,

Devon

Falmouth Oyster Festival 9th-13th Oct

Falmouth Oyster Festival celebrates the start of the oyster dredging season, the diversity and quality of Cornish Seafood and in particular, one of the last remaining traditional oyster fisheries, dredging by sail and hand punt. Falmouth,

Cornwall

Pack Monday Fair 10th – 14th Oct

A midnight procession marching through the streets making noise to scare away the devils starts four days of festivals. Sherborne,

Dorset

Railway in Wartime 11th-13th Oct

Turn the clocks back to 1943 for their most popular event of the year, with ENSA entertainers, street parades, vehicle displays and re-enactments along the railway. Pickering,

North Yorkshire

World Porridge Making Championship 12th Oct

Famous annual competition to make the best porridge – with the golden spurtle trophy. Carrbridge,

Scotland

Thundercat Racing 12th Oct

A round for the speed boat championships – can be watched from the sea shore. Boscombe Pier,

Dorset

Autumn Pumpkin Festival 12th Oct

A charity festival to celebrate the very best of Autumnal treasures with the spotlight on Pumpkins and Scarecrows at Royal Victoria Country Park. Southampton,

Hampshire

The Big Apple 12th-13th Oct

A festival of apples taking place in the various villages in the area. The local orchards are famous for their cider fruit and their excellent eating apples. Much Marcle,

Herefordshire

Ancient tradition recently restored with gaily decorated hobby horses, Morris dancers and parades. Banbury,

Oxon

World Conker Championships 13th Oct

Thousands flock to the venue near the ancient market town of Oundle to watch this great spectacle as modern day gladiators fight for glory armed only with a nut and 12" of string. Southwick,

Northamptonshire

Quince & Apple Day 13th Oct

Discover and taste a huge variety of mysterious produce, including quince and medlar as well as pears and twelve different varieties of English apple. Runcorn,

Cheshire

Wheels by Lamplight 19th Oct

An unusual and atmospheric event where a transport museum is illuminated by hundreds of old oil and paraffin lamps. Ipswich,

Suffolk

Hastings Borough Bonfire Night 19th Oct

Celebrating the town’s role in thwarting the Gunpowder Plot – a parade with flaming torches through the town to light a giant bonfire – then fireworks. Hastings

National Tiddlywinks Championships 19th-20th Oct

Pretty much as described, lots of people playing the famous game for the UK championships. Cambridge

Bristol Pipe Walk 20th Oct

Every year the Priest, Churchwardens and people of St Mary Redcliffe walk the route of an ancient conduit given to the parish by Lord Robert de Berkeley in 1190 and give thanks for the gift of fresh water. Bristol

Samhuinn Fire Festival 31st Oct

Samhuinn Fire Festival marks the transition from Winter to Summer with our characteristic mix of fireplay, drumming, and immersive performance. Edinburgh

Punkie Night 31st Oct