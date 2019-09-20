A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail 2 progress in the balance as review deadline looms Building

Take a look at the Crossrail station under Bond Street ianVisits

Crossrail sparks in pay row as more workers flood Bond Street Construction Enquirer

Businesses warn delay to Crossrail is putting their future in doubt BBC News

Crossrail has confirmed that it remains on track to open the Elizabeth line, but warned that there is still uncertainty about the opening date. ianVisits

TfL boss says it only found out about Crossrail delay when everyone else did Building

Mainline / Overground

Free Overground travel claimed by 45,000 people – as TfL say even more are missing out Ham & High

A plan to convert a little used freight railway in West London for passengers has taken a step forward. ianVisits

HS2 managers have found a new excuse for the ballooning costs of the contentious rail project: they were unable to dig in a straight line through the English countryside. Financial Times

If you use Southeastern railway through Bexleyheath in South London, consider this a tip to book a week off work next February. ianVisits

Government again refuses to guarantee Thameslink service between Maidstone and London will arrive this year Kent Online

Miscellaneous

London Tube worker thrown into wall and kicked in stomach by thug with no ticket Mirror

Waterloo station death: Engineer killed while working on travelator Independent

Tory MP James Brokenshire has officially opened a virtual rail carriage reminiscence space at a care home in south east London. Care Home Professional

TfL boss Mike Brown has criticised the government for imposing “bonkers” limits on its borrowing and for failing to provide it with long-term certainty over its funding. CityAM

Transport for London has banned short term letting ads CityMetric

Trains beat planes for short-notice bookings between London and Edinburgh – but only if the passenger does a bit of work. Independent

The digital screens you see in stations with travel alerts are getting a refresh as TfL has started a trial of a new design. ianVisits

A ticket inspector was assaulted by a train passenger who refused to present a ticket. Local Guardian

And finally: Mystery ‘Make The Northern Line Actually Northern’ Stickers Appear On Tube Trains Londonist

—

Image above is from Oct 2017: Britain’s 100 Best Railway Stations

