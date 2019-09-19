The digital screens you see in stations with travel alerts are getting a refresh as TfL has started a trial of a new design.

What are officially known as Electronic Service Update boards (ESUB) have been redesigned to make the screens easier to read, with simplified design and larger fonts, especially for passengers rushing past in a hurry, and to offer information more relevant to that particular station.

For example, a person using a station in North London wants to know in bigger about their local transport issues, and maybe have the Croydon tram in a less prominent place.

The first unit to be upgraded went live yesterday at North Greenwich tube station, and following some testing, you should start to see the new design rolled out across the network in a week or two.

Discussing the new designs, Ben Gammon, Head of Digital at Transport for London, said: “We are always looking at how we can improve our digital signage to make it clearer and more tailored for our customers. This new layout of our Electronic Service Update Boards will help make it easier to see whether lines which serve their specific station are affected by any delays or planned closures. We expect all signs on the Tube network to be updated in the coming weeks, starting with the Jubilee line, and the new layout will also be introduced across other TfL services later this year.”

There are just under 400 Electronic Service Update Boards are in operation across the TfL network.

