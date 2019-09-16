The new entrance to Bank tube station, being added as part of a major upgrade itself hit a major milestone when the roof was “topped out” last week.

The new entrance, which will face onto Cannon Street, near to the existing Monument entrance will provide direct access to the Northern line, as well as connecting a new moving walkway to the Central line – making access from Monument to those two lines much easier.

Work will now continue to fit out the entrance, with the next stage focused on creating the dividing walls and operational rooms within the new station entrance, which is spread across 11 storeys.

The remaining tunnelling is progressing, with a new southbound platform for the Northern line already under construction in a new tunnel, and the construction of the new escalator barrel linking the DLR and Northern line due to commence in early Autumn.

The project, which passed the halfway mark earlier this year, will eventually provide two new lifts at the Cannon Street entrance, 12 new escalators and also two moving walkways linking the Northern and Central lines.

More about the upgrade project here.

