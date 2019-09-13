A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Tube drivers have voted to take industrial action over London Underground track noise levels, describing progress as “too slow”. BBC News

The two new tube stations on the Northern line extension are getting new art installations specially designed for them. ianVisits

How effective are replacement bus services Diamond Geezer

Long-serving Tube signal operator to retire BBC News

London’s abandoned underground – in pictures The Guardian

London Underground: More than 36,000 shifts lost to Tube strikes BBC News

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Crossrail asks for TfL’s help in getting firms to prioritise work on late-running railway Building

Mainline / Overground

The TUC has passed an emergency motion demanding that HS2 forces its contractors to open their doors to union access. Construction Index

East Yorkshire town seals approval for London Underground transport to be built at local site. BDaily

Miscellaneous

Prankster sets up a date, hangs the washing and shaves on London Overground Metro

Bexhill Museum patron Eddie Izzard will realise a dream when he opens a giant model rail layout dedicated to the memory of his father. Hastings Observer

TfL’s Lost Property Office is to move to a new home ianVisits

Tube passengers were stumped when two teams of sports-mad youngsters leapt on a carriage and started a game of cricket. Mirror

And finally: Some passengers have been charged in euros for train journeys between Essex and London due to a bizarre glitch with the train operator’s ticket system. Money Saving Expert

—

Image above is from Aug 2017: Photos from the abandoned Highgate station

