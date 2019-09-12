Olympia, which is on the District line (occasionally), will next week play host to a 1967 era Victoria line train.

Well, just the one carriage, and it’s part of a design festival event to show off a range of furniture fabrics inspired by archive moquette designs.

The display is by Kirkby Design, who first worked with TfL on transport inspired fabrics back in 2013, and are back with “Underground Vol.II“, a collection of upholstery velvets and readymade cushions derived from original designs historically used across the TfL network.

Underground Vol. II features seven designs from the London Transport Museum archive, range from the 1930s to present day re-adapted as upholstery velvets.

In a way they look familiar, being based on London Transport designs, but being inspired by them means they’re ever so slightly different making you do a double take and wonder where you’ve seen them before.

The collection will be presented in a 1967 decommissioned Victoria line tube carriage which has been completely reimagined and transformed inside and out.

The carriage will be outside of Olympia from 18th-21st September.

The exhibition is part of 100% Design, which is itself part of the London Design Festival — entry to 100% Design is £15.

Also on ianVisits