A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Severe delays hit Metropolitan Line as TfL rolls out new signalling system CityAm

A dramatic and controversial plan for a steeped roof for the new Old Street tube station has been scrapped following feedback from Islington Council. ianVisits

Passengers faced travel disruption after the entire Northern line was suspended due to a signal systems failure at the main control centre. BBC News

Mainline / Overground

Newly-refurbished trains have been withdrawn from service over fears they wrongly turn signals yellow or red. BBC News

Network Rail slammed for ‘dragging out’ work under Stroud Green Bridge to detriment of pedestrians and rough sleepers Islington Gazette

The first phase of the HS2 high-speed railway between London and Birmingham will be delayed by up to five years, BBC News

A £200 million scheme to build a direct route from Staffordshire to London has been dubbed a “waste of money” as rail bosses scrap the route Express & Star

Proposal for new Stirling to London rail service by spring 2021 Daily Record

Almost a mile of track has been replaced on the approach to London Liverpool Street in order to provide a more reliable service to passengers. Rail Advent

A £900 million fleet of new trains designed to ease overcrowding on some of London’s busiest commuter routes could be up to a year late arriving, Standard

Starting HS2 at Old Oak Common could cost billions, says Euston boss Building

A passenger train travelled for 23 minutes with one of its doors open, accident investigators have said. ITV

TfL promises more frequent service on Brent and South Hampstead overground line as new trains are phased in Ham & High

Miscellaneous

The transformation of train stations into eating and shopping “destinations” is partly behind an apparent surge in crime on Britain’s rail network, police have claimed. Telegraph

Hundreds gathered at London King’s Cross on the anniversary of Harry’s famous first trip to wizard school Edinburghlive

Uber charges £87 for £2.80 Tube journey as Northern Line shuts down Metro

13 Moquette Patterns You Didn’t Know Existed Londonist

TfL has a “mindfulness app” partnership Diamond Geezer

Textile brand Kirkby Design has collaborated with Transport for London to recreate seven heritage moquette designs featured on the city’s Underground tube seats. Dezeen

And finally: A video of a teenager from Grimsby singing opera in a London tube station has been viewed almost half a million times online. BBC News

—

Image above is from Nov 2016: Bond Street tube station’s private tunnel to Selfridges

