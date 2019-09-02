The author of a new book about London Transport’s famous moquette fabrics for its seats will be giving a talk in October about the same topic.

Andrew Martin has written a guide to all these patterns and their history, from the first horse bus to the latest Tube train, and covering everything from the possible influence of Margot Fonteyn’s luggage on a Routemaster’s seats to the moquette pattern most preferred by cats.

He’ll be giving a talk in Stanfords book shop on the evening of Wednesday 9th October about the famous fabric designs.

Tickets £4 (redeemable against the price of Seats of London by Andrew Martin).

Includes a glass of wine/soft drink.

To reserve tickets, go here – and do wear some moquette socks if attending.

You can also pre-order the book from the London Transport Museum here, or via Amazon from here.

