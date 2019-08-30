A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Heat from London Underground to be used to warm homes in likely world first CNN

Mainline / Overground

Train travellers have called for a railcard for all ages – but a leading rail expert has said it should not be necessary. Independent

HS2: Ministers and bosses knew railway was over budget years ago BBC News

Four days of strikes are due to bring disruption and delays for thousands of commuters on one of Britain’s busiest train services, South Western Railway. The Guardian

Commuters were forced to walk along train tracks to St Pancras station after overhead cable problems left them stuck in a tunnel for two hours on Friday evening. Standard

A new rail fares system will be introduced for journeys between London and Leeds, Newcastle and Edinburgh in a trial saving passengers up to £73 per trip, Shropshire Star

DLR

TfL permanently closing Woolwich DLR entrance? Murky Depths

Miscellaneous

A survey by the Guide Dogs charity found that 34% of passengers with sight loss have missed trains in London because they didn’t get the help or information they needed to board a train. ITV

London commuter belt house prices have fallen while train fares into the capital rose, new research shows. CityAM

South Tyneside pub crawl poster created in style of London Underground map Shields Gazette

A travel perk enjoyed by Transport for London staff cost a record £42 million last year, it was claimed Standard

Stalker gave boy ‘History of Northern Line’ book Court News

A look at TfL’s Twitter account Diamond Geezer

Transport for London is looking at ways to improve its processes after a Register reader queried why he was being asked to write down his password on a paper form for railway staff to read. The Register

And finally: Mind the gap: The little-known but thriving world of London Underground football. WSC

Image above is from Nov 2013: Homes to be warmed by heat from tube tunnels

