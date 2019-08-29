Plants left over from the recent RHS Hampton Court Garden Festival have been used to create a series of gardens in a tunnel under London Bridge station.

The four temporary gardens have been installed in the recently opened Stainer Street walkway.

The gardens were commissioned by Team London Bridge, the local business improvement district (BID), with support from Network Rail and delivered by Cityscapes, following on from their 2013 Remix Garden project.

At the end of the project the materials and plants will find new afterlives in local community projects.

Also on ianVisits