Fancy watching a load of old railway films, accompanies by the music of a classic Wurlitzer organ blasting out some live music?

An event supporting the Festiniog, Talyllyn and Welshpool & Llanfair narrow gauge railways of Wales, rare and classic archive films from the golden age of steam railways will be introduced by compere Rob Foxon, with Len Rawle on the Mighty Wurlitzer accompanying the silent films.

They’ll be showing newly discovered footage being screened for the first time, along with some classics.

1933 – The Southern Railway on the Isle of Wight – 1933

1936 – Nightmail, as you have never seen it before

1938 – Servicing steam locomotives at Longsight shed, Manchester

1948 – The Engine Driver Nine Elms depot

1960 – Trains at York

1975 – Welsh Narrow Gauge Railways

Tickets cost £13 for stalls, or £17 for the balcony (with better cinema seats and a copy of the programme).

Booking is in ye olde way — fill in this form and send a cheque (remember them?) to the organisers in the post.

There are two screenings, at 2:30pm and at 7pm both on Thursday 28th November.

The event takes place at the Musical Museum, just down the road from Kew Bridge station, and the Museum of Steam and Water, if you fancy a visit to that as well.

Also on ianVisits