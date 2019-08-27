For a few days, there will be a food festival and it’ll be inside the Tower of London’s moat.

Not flooded any more (alas), the food event can be looked at as either a pricey £24.70 to attend, or free of charge, as tickets include entry to the Tower as well, and tickets for the tower coincidentally would set you back… £24.70.

Unless you live in Tower Hamlets, in which case entry to the Tower costs a quid.

The food festival takes place all day from Fri 13th Sept to Sun 15th Sept, with an evening opening on Thur 12th Sept for £5 entry to the moat only.

Tickets can be booked here.

