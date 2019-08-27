A new rail service is being planned offering faster connections between London and Luton Airport, and an alternative to the current Thameslink service.

The new franchise operator for the East Midlands Railway, Abellio made the commitment to improve the rail links with the airport as part of its franchise bid.

This new rail service will come into service by December 2020, and will feature fast trains between St Pancras and Luton Airport Parkway every 30 minutes.

East Midland Railway already operates a service between Luton and St Pancras, but it’s just one train per hour – versus the six trains per hour operated by Thameslink. Although Luton Airport has been lobbying for a service of 4 trains per hour, the new franchise has settled for half that number.

Currently the Thameslink service which calls at all stations takes around 40 minutes, whereas the current once-per-hour East Midlands service takes around 20 minutes.

There will also be some improvements made at St Pancras including new waiting areas for all EMR customers including additional seating and better lounge areas.

Luton Airport Parkway railway station is itself currently about a mile from the airport, but they are building a rail shuttle to replace the current 10-minute bus service linking the two. That should come into service in 2021.

