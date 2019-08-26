Celebrate half a century of absurdity, songs, jokes and genius, from Britain’s best-loved comedic sextet.

A series of special events and film screenings will mark the 50th anniversary of the comedy group and their films, both as Monty Python, but also the various alternatives by the team members.

And Now for Something Completely Different + Q&A with actor Carol Cleveland

Saturday 07 September 2019 15:20

Check out all your favourite Flying Circus sketches in this bumper TV special.

And Now for Something Completely Different + intro by Nancy Lewis, Monty Python’s US manager (1970s-1990s)

Sunday 01 September 2019 17:30

Check out all your favourite Flying Circus sketches in this bumper TV special.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail + intro by actor and musician Neil Innes

Friday 20 September 2019 20:50

Brave sir knights, killer rabbits, peasants and holy hand grenades, this adventure has it all.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail + The Quest for the Holy Grail Locations

Sunday 01 September 2019 20:00

Brave sir knights, killer rabbits, peasants and holy hand grenades, this adventure has it all.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian + intro by editor Julian Doyle

Friday 06 September 2019 20:30

An extreme case of mistaken identity turns Brian into a saviour. Or not.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian + intro by Andre Jacquemin and John Altman

An extreme case of mistaken identity turns Brian into a saviour. Or not.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian

Monday 09 September 2019 20:40

An extreme case of mistaken identity turns Brian into a saviour. Or not.

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life

Thursday 19 September 2019 18:10

Can we tempt you with one more excellent movie? It’s only wafer thin…

Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl

Friday 13 September 2019 20:30

Short during 1980, this show offers a sense of the Pythons’ rock-star status.

Jabberwocky + intro by director Terry Gilliam

Tuesday 17 September 2019 20:40

Terry Gilliam’s first solo outing as director is this comic fantasy starring Michael Palin.

Jabberwocky

Friday 27 September 2019 18:10

Terry Gilliam’s first solo outing as director is this comic fantasy starring Michael Palin.

A Fish Called Wanda

Sunday 08 September 2019 20:15

Will this ragtag bunch of jewel thieves be thwarted by each other?

UK Restoration Premiere: The Missionary

Wednesday 04 September 2019 20:45

A missionary takes a very interesting approach in supporting ‘fallen women’.

Erik the Viking + intro by Bill Jones, son of Terry Jones

Wednesday 18 September 2019 20:40

Tim Robbins leads an all-star cast in this comic romp.

Erik the Viking

Tim Robbins leads an all-star cast in this comic romp.

Yellowbeard

A pirate sets sail to find old treasure in this adventure starring Chapman, Idle and Cleese.

The Rise and Rise of Michael Rimmer

Monday 23 September 2019 18:20

The meteoric rise of the ambitious Michael Rimmer (Cook), up a ladder that knows no end.

Time Bandits + intro by Valerie Charlton, Supervising Model Maker

Saturday 07 September 2019 13:00

A band of outlaws use time holes to jump between different historic events and enroute seem to pick up a schoolboy named Kevin…

Time Bandits

Saturday 14 September 2019 18:20

A band of outlaws use time holes to jump between different historic events and enroute seem to pick up a schoolboy named Kevin…

Monty Python: The Meaning of Live + intro by producer Holly Gilliam

Friday 27 September 2019 20:20

A candid documentary that reveals the humour, chaos and passion that went into creating the Monty Python Live shows in 2014.

And Now for Something Rather Similar + discussion

Thursday 05 September 2019 18:20

Alan Yentob’s uncompromising and unsentimental look at the Python team and their careers.

The Complete Monty Python’s Flying Circus

Saturday 14 Sept & 15 Sept

Experience every hilarious moment from the iconic TV series over one weekend.

Not the Messiah: He’s a Very Naughty Boy

Sunday 22 September 2019 13:00

An over-the-top musical re-interpretation of Monty Python’s Life of Brian at the Albert Hall.

