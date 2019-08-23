A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Commuters faced chaos after a Central Line failure left “babies and elderly people stuck” underground for up to an hour. Standard

Man’s complaint over woman doing make-up on tube train backfires spectacularly Yahoo

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Somewhere along the line: How is the Crossrail delay impacting local businesses? Building

Crossrail has released what it says will be regular progress reports on how its getting towards a launch date for the Elizabeth line services. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Grant Shapps indicates support for TfL gaining control of commuter belt CityAM

Taking a look at HS2’s huge Old Oak Common station ianVisits

What has gone wrong with rail franchising? BBC News

HS2 could be scrapped as critic given role in independent review The Guardian

South Western Railway has launched its first integrated brand campaign, aimed at inspiring families to explore its network and create lasting memories together. Prolific London

Thousands of rail passengers have been overcharged for not having a valid ticket. Heart

More frequent trains and a new station for the London Overground ianVisits

A gold medal winning Paralympian was left in tears after she became stuck on a train when there was no guard to help her off. BBC News

Miscellaneous

London commuters are left “travelling like cattle” in packed conditions, with overcrowding seen as the biggest problem for public transport in the capital. Local Guardian

Rail bosses splash out £8 million doing up old toilets at Victoria station Sun

And finally: Not a proper tube map Diamond Geezer

—

Image above is from Feb 2018: Reopening the Piccadilly line’s disused York Road tube station

Also on ianVisits