A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Commuters faced chaos after a Central Line failure left “babies and elderly people stuck” underground for up to an hour. Standard
Man’s complaint over woman doing make-up on tube train backfires spectacularly Yahoo
Elizabeth line / Crossrail
Somewhere along the line: How is the Crossrail delay impacting local businesses? Building
Crossrail has released what it says will be regular progress reports on how its getting towards a launch date for the Elizabeth line services. ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Grant Shapps indicates support for TfL gaining control of commuter belt CityAM
Taking a look at HS2’s huge Old Oak Common station ianVisits
What has gone wrong with rail franchising? BBC News
HS2 could be scrapped as critic given role in independent review The Guardian
South Western Railway has launched its first integrated brand campaign, aimed at inspiring families to explore its network and create lasting memories together. Prolific London
Thousands of rail passengers have been overcharged for not having a valid ticket. Heart
More frequent trains and a new station for the London Overground ianVisits
A gold medal winning Paralympian was left in tears after she became stuck on a train when there was no guard to help her off. BBC News
Miscellaneous
London commuters are left “travelling like cattle” in packed conditions, with overcrowding seen as the biggest problem for public transport in the capital. Local Guardian
Rail bosses splash out £8 million doing up old toilets at Victoria station Sun
And finally: Not a proper tube map Diamond Geezer
Image above is from Feb 2018: Reopening the Piccadilly line’s disused York Road tube station
