For just three days, a “museum” to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Heinz firm will be in London. It’s essentially a pop-up, and according to the blurb will be a “celebration of everything we know and love about the humble baked bean”.

There will be something called an “interactive experience”, which may or may not involve sitting in a bathtub of beans while an adjudicator from the Guinness World of Records times you. There will also be personalised tins of beans on sale.

Incidentally, there never were 57 varieties of Heinz products, it was just a random number that Henry Heinz chose because it sounded good.

The Beans Museum is open for three days, and entry is free.

Fri 30th Aug – 2pm – 7pm

Sat 31st Aug – 10an – 6pm

Sun 1st Sept – 10am – 6pm

It takes place at the White Space, 5 Great Newport Street, Covent Garden, London, WC2H 7JB.

