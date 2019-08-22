There’s an exhibition for a couple of weeks at the BFI Southbank all about the new Dark Crystal prequel TV series.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance returns to the world of Jim Henson’s 1982 movie with a new adventure series from Netflix, set before the events of the movie.

Alongside a selection of workshops and screenings, this exhibition showcases puppets and props among the sets of the land of Thra. The story follows three Gelflings—Rian, Brea and Deet—who inspire a rebellion against the Skeksis when they discover a horrifying secret behind their power that threatens their world of Thra and it premieres on 30th August 2019.

Tickets are free but they recommend booking. Entry is currently groups of up to 20 every ten minutes.

Opening times

23 – 31 Aug: 11am – 7pm – BOOK TICKETS

1st – 6th Sept: 12pm – 8pm – BOOK TICKETS

