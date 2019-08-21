Posted on by ianvisits Posted in Day trips from London No Comments ↓

Suggestions for things to do outside London in September 2019.

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

Hop Hoodening

Brambles Bank Cricket Match1st Sept
Annual cricket match carried out at low tide on a sand-bank in the middle of the Solent.Portsmouth,
Hampshire
Chatsworth Country Fair1st Sept
The Country Fair hosts one of the largest Horse Driving meets of the year, one of the biggest hot air balloon lifts in the country after Bristol.Chatsworth,
Derbyshire
Faversham International Hop Festival1st Sept
Held on the 1st full weekend in September it sets out to commemorate the golden days of hop-picking when families would come to Kent and pass the evenings with music and stories.Faversham,
Kent
Shackerstone Family Festival1st Sept
For 25 years the Shackerstone Family Festival has taken over the village  for the first weekend of September. It brings together a large number of different family attractions that are centred around the village.Shackerstone,
Leicestershire
The Burghley Horse Trials5th-8th Sept
Three days of horse events and shows.Stamford,
Lincs.
Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing6th-7th Sept
Rushbearing dates back several centuries to a time when rushes were simply a floor covering in churches. Each year, it was out with the old and in with the new. Over many years this tradition has gradually turned into a celebration and a holiday involving music, morris dancing and revelrySowerby Bridge,
Yorkshire
The Braemar Gathering7th Sept
Commonly known as the Highland Games, international athletes will be among those taking part in the “heavy” and “track” events.Braemar,
Aberdeenshire
The Sheriff’s Ride7th Sept
The Ride dates from Queen Mary’s Charter of 1553 in which Lichfield was separated from Staffordshire and made a separate County with a right to appoint its own Sheriff.Lichfield,
Staffordshire
Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival7th-8th Sep
Two-day event on historic South Quay with ships to see, live shanty folk music, fun street theatre, exhibitions and demonstrations. Great Yarmouth,
Norfolk
World Bellyboard Championships8th Sept
Annual competition based on the earliest form of surfboarding.Perranporth,
Cornwall
Dwyle Flunking8th Sept
Teams of twelve players each take a turn to dance around the other while attempting to avoid a beer-soaked dwile (cloth) thrown by the non-dancing team.Lewes,
East Sussex
World Black Pudding Throwing Championship8th Sept
This annual competition between Lancashire and Yorkshire, which dates back to the 1980s, sees black puddings hurled at a pile of Yorkshire puddings on a 20 foot high plinth.Ramsbottom,
Lancashir
Carshalton Straw Jack8th Sept
A straw figure made from the previous year’s harvest is paraded around town then burnt at the end of the day.Carshalton,
Surrey
Malpas Yesteryear Rally8th-9th Sept
Annual rally since 1972 with steam engines, heavy horses, working demonstrations and rural crafts.Malpas,
Cheshire
Abbots Bromley Horn Dance9th Sept
The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance, performed at the Barthelmy Fair in August 1226, is one of the few ritual rural customs to survive the passage of time. After collecting the horns from the church, the Horn Dancers perform their dance at locations throughout the village and its surrounding farms and pubs.Abbots Bromley,
Staffordshire
St Giles Fair9th-10th Sept
The Fair evolved from the St Giles’ parish wake of the early seventeenth century, which later became known as St Giles’ Feast. It is now a large funfair in the town.St Giles,
Oxford
Blenheim Palace Horse Trials10th-13th Sept
Famous horse events with show jumping, cross country events and various country fairs and stalls.Woodstock,
Oxfordshire
Westmorland County Show12th Sept
The Westmorland County Show is one of the largest one day Agricultural Shows in the country and certainly one of the oldest.Milnthorpe,
Cumbria
Goodwood Revival13th-15th Sept
Well-known faces from most motor sport disciplines will be in action at this year’s Goodwood Revival, including Formula One stars, rally winners, endurance racing champions, tin top tearaways and top bikers.Goodwood,
West Sussex
Heritage Open Days13th-22nd Sept
Two weekends where thousands of buildings across the UK open to the public.All over
Findon Sheep Fair and Village Festival14th Sept
Friday Night begins with a funfair on the green then a barn dance and curry in the marquee. Saturday is the fair itself, with craft stalls, sheep displays, sheep judging and other displays on the green.Findon,
West Sussex
Hop Hoodening14th Sept
Expect Morris men accompanied by the Hooden Horses and lots of hops from the local harvest. The Hop Queen will arrive amidst a bower constructed of hop-bines and everyone makes their way into the CathedralCanterbury,
Kent
Newent Onion Fayre14th Sept
As the world’s only event of its kind dedicated to the onion family, visitors have enjoyed fun-filled fayres of live music, entertainment, street stalls and shows for centuries, and this year is hoping to surpass all others.Newent,
Gloucestershire
Sturminster Newton Cheese Festival14th-15th Sept
All the usual food and craft stalls will be there with a few new additions and lots of music on both days.Sturminster Newton,
Dorset
Egremont Crab Fair’s Gurning Contest20th-21st Sept
Egremont Crab Fair and Sports was established in 1267, which makes it one of the oldest fairs in the world. It combines ancient and traditional events with modern attractions – and the famous gurning contest.Egremont,
Cumbria
Duxford Air Show21st-22nd Sept
In an outstanding aerial spectacle, the very best historic and modern aircraft display in the skies over this famous airfield.Duxford,
Cambridgeshire
Grand Henham Steam Rally21st-22nd Sept
Steam engine rally and country fair with displays, rural crafts, helicopter flights and vintage fairground.Southwold,
Suffolk
The Berkshire County Show21st-22nd Sept
Country fair with horse driving, pig showing skills; taste Britain’s finest foods and watch cookery demonstrations; sample the best craft and watch traditional crafts in action.Newbury,
Berkshire
Annual Clypping Service22nd Sept
The clergy of St Mary’s Church will encircle the church and dance will walking around the church – part of a restored ancient tradition.Painswick,
Gloucester
Kendal Torchlight Carnival27th-28th Sept
Annual parade through the town lit by torchlights, and featuring traditional carnival floats and attractions.Kendal,
Cumbria
Burgess Hill Bonfire Society28th Sept
Several processions through the town with flaming fire carts (barrels), and a bonfire at the end along with fireworks.Burgess Hill,
Sussex
Southwell Ploughing Match & Show28th Sept
The show represents all the really important interests of agriculture from horse ploughing through the vintage years to the modern day tractor, a variety of livestock, static displays and trade stands.Kneesall,
Nottinghamshire
Stone Skimming Championships29th Sept
The championships are held every year on the last Sunday in September. Anyone of any age and any level of skill can enter. Each competitor is allowed 3 skims using specially selected Easdale slate skimming stones.Oban,
Argyll,
Scotland
Trent Aegir30th  Sept
The Trent Aegir is a naturally occurring tidal wave similar to the Severn Bore – and this date is the highest tidal wave of the year.Derrythorpe
and
Gainsborough,
Yorkshire

