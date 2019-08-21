Suggestions for things to do outside London in September 2019.

My regular look ahead to events happening next month that would probably be in my events guide, if only they weren’t happening outside the psychological barrier of the M25 motorway.

Brambles Bank Cricket Match 1st Sept

Annual cricket match carried out at low tide on a sand-bank in the middle of the Solent. Portsmouth,

Hampshire

Chatsworth Country Fair 1st Sept

The Country Fair hosts one of the largest Horse Driving meets of the year, one of the biggest hot air balloon lifts in the country after Bristol. Chatsworth,

Derbyshire

Faversham International Hop Festival 1st Sept

Held on the 1st full weekend in September it sets out to commemorate the golden days of hop-picking when families would come to Kent and pass the evenings with music and stories. Faversham,

Kent

Shackerstone Family Festival 1st Sept

For 25 years the Shackerstone Family Festival has taken over the village for the first weekend of September. It brings together a large number of different family attractions that are centred around the village. Shackerstone,

Leicestershire

The Burghley Horse Trials 5th-8th Sept

Three days of horse events and shows. Stamford,

Lincs.

Sowerby Bridge Rushbearing 6th-7th Sept

Rushbearing dates back several centuries to a time when rushes were simply a floor covering in churches. Each year, it was out with the old and in with the new. Over many years this tradition has gradually turned into a celebration and a holiday involving music, morris dancing and revelry Sowerby Bridge,

Yorkshire

The Braemar Gathering 7th Sept

Commonly known as the Highland Games, international athletes will be among those taking part in the “heavy” and “track” events. Braemar,

Aberdeenshire

The Sheriff’s Ride 7th Sept

The Ride dates from Queen Mary’s Charter of 1553 in which Lichfield was separated from Staffordshire and made a separate County with a right to appoint its own Sheriff. Lichfield,

Staffordshire

Great Yarmouth Maritime Festival 7th-8th Sep

Two-day event on historic South Quay with ships to see, live shanty folk music, fun street theatre, exhibitions and demonstrations. Great Yarmouth,

Norfolk

World Bellyboard Championships 8th Sept

Annual competition based on the earliest form of surfboarding. Perranporth,

Cornwall

Dwyle Flunking 8th Sept

Teams of twelve players each take a turn to dance around the other while attempting to avoid a beer-soaked dwile (cloth) thrown by the non-dancing team. Lewes,

East Sussex

World Black Pudding Throwing Championship 8th Sept

This annual competition between Lancashire and Yorkshire, which dates back to the 1980s, sees black puddings hurled at a pile of Yorkshire puddings on a 20 foot high plinth. Ramsbottom ,

Lancashir

Carshalton Straw Jack 8th Sept

A straw figure made from the previous year’s harvest is paraded around town then burnt at the end of the day. Carshalton,

Surrey

Malpas Yesteryear Rally 8th-9th Sept

Annual rally since 1972 with steam engines, heavy horses, working demonstrations and rural crafts. Malpas,

Cheshire

Abbots Bromley Horn Dance 9th Sept

The Abbots Bromley Horn Dance, performed at the Barthelmy Fair in August 1226, is one of the few ritual rural customs to survive the passage of time. After collecting the horns from the church, the Horn Dancers perform their dance at locations throughout the village and its surrounding farms and pubs. Abbots Bromley,

Staffordshire

St Giles Fair 9th-10th Sept

The Fair evolved from the St Giles’ parish wake of the early seventeenth century, which later became known as St Giles’ Feast. It is now a large funfair in the town. St Giles,

Oxford

Blenheim Palace Horse Trials 10th-13th Sept

Famous horse events with show jumping, cross country events and various country fairs and stalls. Woodstock,

Oxfordshire

Westmorland County Show 12th Sept

The Westmorland County Show is one of the largest one day Agricultural Shows in the country and certainly one of the oldest. Milnthorpe,

Cumbria

Goodwood Revival 13th-15th Sept

Well-known faces from most motor sport disciplines will be in action at this year’s Goodwood Revival, including Formula One stars, rally winners, endurance racing champions, tin top tearaways and top bikers. Goodwood,

West Sussex

Heritage Open Days 13th-22nd Sept

Two weekends where thousands of buildings across the UK open to the public. All over

Findon Sheep Fair and Village Festival 14th Sept

Friday Night begins with a funfair on the green then a barn dance and curry in the marquee. Saturday is the fair itself, with craft stalls, sheep displays, sheep judging and other displays on the green. Findon,

West Sussex

Hop Hoodening 14th Sept

Expect Morris men accompanied by the Hooden Horses and lots of hops from the local harvest. The Hop Queen will arrive amidst a bower constructed of hop-bines and everyone makes their way into the Cathedral Canterbury,

Kent

Newent Onion Fayre 14th Sept

As the world’s only event of its kind dedicated to the onion family, visitors have enjoyed fun-filled fayres of live music, entertainment, street stalls and shows for centuries, and this year is hoping to surpass all others. Newent,

Gloucestershire

Sturminster Newton Cheese Festival 14th-15th Sept

All the usual food and craft stalls will be there with a few new additions and lots of music on both days. Sturminster Newton,

Dorset

Egremont Crab Fair and Sports was established in 1267, which makes it one of the oldest fairs in the world. It combines ancient and traditional events with modern attractions – and the famous gurning contest. Egremont,

Cumbria

Duxford Air Show 21st-22nd Sept

In an outstanding aerial spectacle, the very best historic and modern aircraft display in the skies over this famous airfield. Duxford,

Cambridgeshire

Grand Henham Steam Rally 21st-22nd Sept

Steam engine rally and country fair with displays, rural crafts, helicopter flights and vintage fairground. Southwold,

Suffolk

The Berkshire County Show 21st-22nd Sept

Country fair with horse driving, pig showing skills; taste Britain’s finest foods and watch cookery demonstrations; sample the best craft and watch traditional crafts in action. Newbury,

Berkshire

Annual Clypping Service 22nd Sept

The clergy of St Mary’s Church will encircle the church and dance will walking around the church – part of a restored ancient tradition. Painswick,

Gloucester

Kendal Torchlight Carnival 27th-28th Sept

Annual parade through the town lit by torchlights, and featuring traditional carnival floats and attractions. Kendal,

Cumbria

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society 28th Sept

Several processions through the town with flaming fire carts (barrels), and a bonfire at the end along with fireworks. Burgess Hill,

Sussex

Southwell Ploughing Match & Show 28th Sept

The show represents all the really important interests of agriculture from horse ploughing through the vintage years to the modern day tractor, a variety of livestock, static displays and trade stands. Kneesall,

Nottinghamshire

Stone Skimming Championships 29th Sept

The championships are held every year on the last Sunday in September. Anyone of any age and any level of skill can enter. Each competitor is allowed 3 skims using specially selected Easdale slate skimming stones. Oban,

Argyll,

Scotland

Trent Aegir 30th Sept