Once a decade, people are asked to help give the Cern Abbas Giant a bit of a clean and apply a fresh layer of chalk to it’s giant… stature.

The Giant was given to the National Trust to look after in July 1920 by the Pitt Rivers family and the Trust is planning a year of celebrations next year to mark the centenary.

Ahead of that, National Trust volunteers and staff are rechalking the Giant to ensure he looks his best for his special anniversary.

This is the first time they’ve let the public help out with the chalking, and it’s fairly similar to the regular rechalking of the Uffington White Horse.

If you can get down there, then you can reserve a two hour afternoon session on Saturday 31st August and bash the chalk.

Also on ianVisits