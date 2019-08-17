From Monday morning there will be changes at Warren Street tube station, and some London Underground trains wont be stopping at the station.

Due to escalator upgrade works, northbound Victoria line trains wont stop at the station between 8am and 9.45am on weekdays.

Southbound trains will call as usual, but that’s for exiting the station only. You wont be able to swap between the Northern and Victoria lines at all in peak hours — that’s between 8am and 9.45am and 3.30pm and 8pm.

Also, Warren Street station will be exit only for Victoria line trains at the same time (8am and 9.45am and 3.30pm and 8pm).

Access for those who can use the station will be via staircases down to the platforms, and the still-in-action escalators to leave the station.

If you want to catch a Victoria line train in the mornings or evenings from Warren Street station, then your best bet is to walk over to Euston station, or catch the sub-surface lines from Euston Square to King’s Cross and hop onto the Victoria line from there.

The restrictions will take effect on Monday 19th August and last until the middle of October.

