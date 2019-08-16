A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Commuters and TfL baffled by ‘yeasty’ smell at Kennington station Standard

Giant “sugar cube” to house London Underground ventilation systems ianVisits

Person pronounced dead at Clapham North station Local Guardian

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Around 500 people are still working on Crossrail’s Bond Street station as the scheme’s bosses scramble to get the site finished enough to start trial running trains through it by early next year. Building

See inside Crossrail’s Whitechapel station ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

A Havering MP has launched a bid for funds to get accessible access to platform six of Upminster Station. Romford Recorder

Edinburgh Festivals predict ‘total disaster’ over plan to sever London rail link Scotsman

Waterloo Station’s longest serving worker, Jeffery Fry, celebrates 58 years in the job ITV

Chiltern Railways is named best train company in London and South East Bucks Herald

Miscellaneous

Man drank two litres of vodka then went on rampage in London Tube station Local Guardian

New 16-17 Saver railcard to launch next week Money Saving Expert

A man was electrocuted on train tracks – with onlookers claiming he was trying to get off the line. Local Guardian

A Transport for London train announcer has been delighting commuters with his boxing-style service introductions. Standard

Rail users in the UK will be hit by a further rise in ticket prices which will come into effect next year. BBC News

A man who blocked trains between London, Kent and France by climbing on top of a tunnel overlooking railway lines near St Pancras International Station has been jailed. Network Rail

These Colourful Drawings Capture Scenes Of Daily Life On The Tube Londonist

A music geek has been transcribing the sound of closing doors on the London Underground Classic FM

And finally: London Underground posters – Special offer for ianVisits readers ianVisits

