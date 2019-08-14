Yes, it’s that famous film or TV series, but what makes this screening notable is the location. Will you take a look at that.

This is the old theatre at Alexandra Palace, which has recently undergone a refurbishment following decades of being closed off and unused. They’ve kept the rough feel to the theatre, which is also now used for occasional film screenings.

As part of a one-day Ally Pally festival, there will be screenings of Peppa Pig during the day – and in the evening, Blade Runner – Directors Cut in this most atmospheric of venues.

It looks almost like it’s come out of the film itself.

The screenings take place this Saturday – details and booking here.

