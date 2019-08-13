Normally only open to researchers, for one day in September, British Telecom’s archives will be open to the public.

On the day, you’ll be able to view archive material on display in their public research area, including the history of the early private telegraph and telephone companies, the Post Office and BT.

Material on display will include the theme of ‘people power’, BT’s beginnings, the history of the BT Tower, and art and design. Listen to oral histories, and try out some old phones. Attend a short presentation about BT’s history and watch selected films from our archive, dating back to the 1930s.

The open day takes place on Friday 13th September at 11am and 2pm — each session lasting 90 minutes.

You will need to bring photo ID with you on the day, where you’ll be asked to complete their usual access form for visitors.

To reserve a free place – go here.

If you have mobility needs, as they’re on the third floor of a telephone exchange dating from 1927, they have access restrictions. Send an email to archives@bt.com in advance to discuss requirements.

Also on ianVisits