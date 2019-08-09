A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

TfL will replace Central line track between Wanstead and Leytonstone to combat screeching noise Ilford Recorder

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Deep underground a box has been built inside a box with special protections against vibrations from Crossrail and Northern line tunnels. ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Romford to Upminster line set to benefit from new train by end of 2019 Romford Recorder

A signal failure is causing major disruption for passengers travelling via Watford Junction Thursday evening. Watford Observer

Rail companies will make ticket language clearer for passengers from next week. Your Money

New entrance opens at West Hampstead station ianVisits

Southern Rail train driver ‘crashed into depot over the limit then bought bottle of wine’ Daily Star

A train driver went at more than 100mph over an emergency speed limit when he was distracted due to illness, an official investigation has found. Independent

Commuters in London faced major delays on Wed morning after a fire broke out near the tracks between Clapham and Victoria. ITV

The Southeastern rail franchise, operated by Govia has been extended again, to April 2020 – but wont now be put up for formal tender to be renewed after that. ianVisits

Rail gains in popularity, says White Paper Rail

DLR

Miscellaneous

A newly appointed transport minister has furiously criticised Greater Anglia after a train was not held for him. Independent

‘I wonder if I’ve saved a woman from suicide’: my job on the London Underground The Guardian

And finally: A train passenger was paid out £28,000 after it was ruled they could have “possibly slipped” on pigeon poo at Paddington station. ITV

