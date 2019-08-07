As compensation for the lengthy delays on the Gospel Oak to Barking line, September will be a month of free travel, funded by the train manufacturer.

The announcement came as the last of the new trains finally came into service bringing the lengthy upgrade project to a final conclusion. London Overground’s Gospel Oak to Barking line is now operated by four-car trains, doubling capacity, restoring the suspended 15-minute frequency along the line.

The new electric trains, which have replaced older diesel trains, are also much better for air quality and the environment.

During the month of September, as compensation for the delays, passengers will be offered free standard travel on the Goblin line. To qualify, customers will be required to have a valid ticket or touch in and out when using Oyster or contactless devices when making a trip along the line.

The part of the journey made on the Gospel Oak to Barking line will be refunded, based on the full single pay as you go fare. The refunds will be applied automatically for those using contactless or Oyster pay as you go, weekly or monthly Travelcard users.

Longer Oyster Travelcard users will need an online account to get the refund and paper ticket holders can submit a refund claim via TfL’s Customer Services.

If you are issued with a penalty fare for travelling without a ticket, unsurprisingly, you cannot claim that back.

TfL has published the details on the free travel for customers here.

To give customers a full 30 days of free travel, the offer will begin on Saturday 31 August and end on Tuesday 1 October to take into account a full closure on the line on the weekend of September 28 and 29 for Network Rail engineering works. These works could not be rescheduled and a free rail replacement bus will be in operation over this weekend.

Eight of the 54 trains on order from Bombardier have been put into use on the London Overground Gospel Oak to Barking line. The remaining will be used on the Watford Junction to Euston route and on London Overground services out of Liverpool Street to Cheshunt, Chingford and Enfield Town, from later this year. They will also be used on the extension to Barking Riverside when it is completed in 2021.

Also on ianVisits