Next month, there’s a rare chance to see see behind the scenes at Lambeth Palace Library.

This tour, lasting approximately 90 minutes, will include a visit to the conservation studio and talks from Library staff about the history of the Library and its collections, as well as the work that goes on in the Library today. I went on the tour last year, which was thought to be the last time they would happen in some of the spaces, as they’re building a new library at the moment.

The tour, if the same as last year starts in the records room above the main gate, into the conservation rooms, a wander around the grounds of Lambeth Palace, and then the Great Hall and to view some items from the archives on display.

Tours are free of charge, limited to 18 people per group, and there will be three tours in total.

Monday 16 September at 11am

Monday 23 September at 11am

Monday 30 September at 11am

To book a tour, go here.

Note that the conservation studio is only accessible via a narrow spiral stone staircase.

Important, the tours don’t start at the small door in the wall saying Lambeth Palace Library, but at the grand entrance around the corner. Which is much better.

Also on ianVisits