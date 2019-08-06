Although the opening of the line has been delayed to whenever, and the costs are uncertain, works are still going on inside the Crossrail stations.
A series of new photos released by Crossrail show off the current state of the stations still waiting for their first paying passengers.
They’ve got quite a lot of work to do, particularly at Whitechapel. I notice that they’ve deliberately omitted Bond Street here, which was reported as being miles away from completion. It does amaze me that some senior people within Crossrail genuinely believed this project would’ve been ready in December 2018. Not even close.
I’m very much looking forward to the line opening!
