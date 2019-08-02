A relief from the prices that steam trains have to charge for trips, as a 1950s vintage trains offers affordable runs along part of the Metropolitan line in September.

Travel in vintage style through suburbia on 1950s ex-British Rail 4TC coaches, hauled by Sarah Siddons electric locomotive and a Class 20 locomotive.

Tickets cost just £15 for standard class and £20 for first class carriages. Children 3-16 (Under 3 free – no ticket)

Relive the 1950s as you board the heritage train and enjoy the special atmosphere at Amersham station, where you can mingle with costumed characters and browse a pop-up Museum shop.

The trips take place between Wembley Park and Amersham on 7th and 8th September.

Also, on Sunday 8 September only, courtesy of the LTM Friends, you’ll also be able to enjoy free heritage rides up to Amersham Old Town, where the annual Heritage Day is taking place.

To book tickets for the heritage trips, go here.

