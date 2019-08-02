A weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A visually-impaired historian has shared a shocking clip of commuters shoving, stomping on and even tripping over her white cane. Metro

Jubilee Line chaos: Commuters evacuated from North Greenwich station CityAM

Kentish Town tube station to stay closed until next week after escalators break down Ham and High

A radical rebuild of Colindale tube station on the Northern line has been approved by Barnet Council. ianVisits

Hundreds of Night Tube services on Piccadilly line late ‘because there is no driver available’ Standard

Elizabeth line / Crossrail

Revealed: Crossrail hired security firm to monitor trade unionists The Guardian

Reading routes to be transferred to Crossrail as Great Western Railway begin changes Reading Chronicle

The implosion of Carillion helped hit taxpayer-funded Network Rail with a £162m bill for recontracting parts of the Crossrail project, rail regulators have revealed. Telegraph

Crossrail creates new role to fix productivity issues Building

Crossrail has revealed that it has slashed the number of internal employees from 499 (as of the end of March 2018) to 352 despite work on the line schedule to continue for up to two more years. NCE (£)

How is London’s Crossrail project helping boost wildlife? BBC News (video)

Mainline / Overground

Hundreds of passengers were stuck on trains after a fire started next to tracks by Finchley Road on Thursday afternoon. Camden New Journal

Tapping into some unspent local developer funding, a local group has managed to get two vintage London Underground clocks for their railway station. ianVisits

Rail passengers can now get from Farnworth to London in two and a half hours This is Lancashire

Police have launched a hunt for a man who punched a woman in a late-night attack on the London Overground earlier this month. Independent

DLR

A manhunt has been launched for a hammer attacker who struck a rail passenger in the head and pushed him onto the tracks at All Saints DLR station. Independent

Miscellaneous

A passenger who forced the cancellation of a London-bound train after becoming abusive towards a ticket collector has been ordered to pay his victim £1,000 compensation. Evening Express

A mortgage broker has been fined for assaulting a rail worker at King’s Cross Station in London. Mortgage Strategy

TfL, Barratt London and London & Quadrant (L&Q) have begun work on site at Blackhorse Road PBC Today

And finally: Animal rights organisation Surge launches vegan poster campaign in London Vegan Food

—

Image above is from May 2018: The year a DLR train visited Manchester

Also on ianVisits